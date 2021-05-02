Brokers Issue Forecasts for Home Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

HBCP opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $330.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Forte Trappey acquired 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $38,968.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

