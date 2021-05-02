Brokers Set Expectations for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $103,993.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,985,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,065,600.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,457,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,581,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,211,453 shares of company stock valued at $195,371,582. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

