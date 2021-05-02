Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.82.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -80.73 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.3038 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

