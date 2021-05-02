Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Brunswick also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.300-7.600 EPS.
NYSE:BC opened at $107.13 on Friday. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $109.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.47.
In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
