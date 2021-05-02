Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Brunswick also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.300-7.600 EPS.

NYSE:BC opened at $107.13 on Friday. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $109.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.47.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

