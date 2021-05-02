BTIG Research Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $300.00

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TDOC. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $241.84.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $172.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $147.71 and a 52-week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $704,308.50. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $3,703,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,296 shares in the company, valued at $100,436,861.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 504,182 shares of company stock worth $95,486,862. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

