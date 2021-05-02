Buckhead Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in LendingTree by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in LendingTree by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in LendingTree by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at $26,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $276.21 per share, for a total transaction of $966,735.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,237.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.30.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $206.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.27 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 1.75.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. Equities analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

