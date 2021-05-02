Buckhead Capital Management LLC Buys 75 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

NYSE HON opened at $223.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.42. The stock has a market cap of $154.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $232.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

