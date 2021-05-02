Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $385.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $317.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s previous close.

BURL has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price target (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.35.

Shares of BURL opened at $326.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.51 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $155.03 and a 52-week high of $331.17.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $627,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $162,643,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $75,464,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after buying an additional 235,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,673,000 after acquiring an additional 132,056 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

