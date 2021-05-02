C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Raised to $93.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.67.

CHRW opened at $97.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 25,358 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

