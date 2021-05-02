Cabot (CBT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.56 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. On average, analysts expect Cabot to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CBT opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cabot has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $57.44.

CBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

