CafeSwap Token (BREW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.37 Million

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. CafeSwap Token has a total market cap of $11.37 million and approximately $491,819.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded up 42.7% against the US dollar. One CafeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for $5.58 or 0.00009702 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00064217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.05 or 0.00281682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $634.06 or 0.01102131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $419.48 or 0.00729151 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00025664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,478.12 or 0.99909683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Coin Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 2,048,368 coins and its circulating supply is 2,037,776 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

