Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,700 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the March 31st total of 312,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CSQ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. 136,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,474. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $18.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is a positive change from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,169,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,041,000 after acquiring an additional 47,010 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,780,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,107,000 after buying an additional 72,661 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 580,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 98,115 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 192,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 11,783 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 39,285 shares during the period.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

