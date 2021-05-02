Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,700 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the March 31st total of 312,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
CSQ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. 136,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,474. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $18.91.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is a positive change from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
