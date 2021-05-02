Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,434,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,572 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 3.64% of Callaway Golf worth $91,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,402,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,802,000 after acquiring an additional 878,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,661 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 293,995 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after buying an additional 792,692 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after buying an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ELY opened at $28.95 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.15. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ELY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

