Campion Asset Management LLC Invests $5.53 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,000. Lockheed Martin comprises about 4.2% of Campion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,898,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,713,000 after buying an additional 13,583 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $380.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The company has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.11.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

