Campion Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.0% of Campion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,679,005,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,987 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,678,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,879 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $133.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $326.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.95.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

