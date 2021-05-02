Campion Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 55.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 104.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,813,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $288.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.87 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

