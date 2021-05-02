Campion Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,665 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other National Retail Properties news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

