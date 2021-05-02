Campion Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,606,000 after buying an additional 227,873 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,018,000 after acquiring an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $239.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.32 and a 200-day moving average of $236.07. The firm has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.10.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

