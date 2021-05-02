Campion Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $3,912,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $158.63 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $110.74 and a one year high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.84 and its 200 day moving average is $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

