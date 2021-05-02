Canaccord Genuity Boosts Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Price Target to $95.00

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Maximus alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $91.64 on Wednesday. Maximus has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Maximus will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Maximus by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Maximus by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 20.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 675,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,157,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.