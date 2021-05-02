Canaccord Genuity Increases CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to $120.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

GIB has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CGI from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.10.

GIB opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $89.61.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of CGI by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,677,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,011,000 after acquiring an additional 25,058 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CGI by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 93,733 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of CGI by 510.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of CGI by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 545,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,253,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

