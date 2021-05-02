Canaccord Genuity Increases CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to $120.00

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

GIB has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CGI from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.10.

GIB opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $89.61.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of CGI by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,677,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,011,000 after acquiring an additional 25,058 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CGI by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 93,733 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of CGI by 510.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of CGI by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 545,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,253,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading: Net Margin

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for CGI (NYSE:GIB)

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit