Canaccord Genuity Increases Woodbois (LON:WBI) Price Target to GBX 8

Woodbois (LON:WBI) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 7.50 ($0.10) to GBX 8 ($0.10) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.
WBI stock opened at GBX 7.70 ($0.10) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £135.30 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09. Woodbois has a 52 week low of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 7.72 ($0.10).
Woodbois Company Profile
