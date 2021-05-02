Canaccord Genuity Increases Woodbois (LON:WBI) Price Target to GBX 8

Woodbois (LON:WBI) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 7.50 ($0.10) to GBX 8 ($0.10) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

WBI stock opened at GBX 7.70 ($0.10) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £135.30 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09. Woodbois has a 52 week low of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 7.72 ($0.10).

Woodbois Company Profile

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry, timber projects, and timber trading businesses in Africa. The company is also involved in shared services and property holding activities; forestry activities; and the production, trading, and distribution of timber. It offers lumber used for making doors, windows and frames, decking, flooring, housing construction, railway sleepers, cabinet making, furniture, and high end interior finishes; veneers, which is used in the production of plywood for construction and boat-building industries; and plywood used for concrete shuttering.

