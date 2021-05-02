Canaccord Genuity Raises Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target to $72.00

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SLF. Scotiabank raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $54.59.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

