Canaccord Genuity Raises Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target to GBX 700

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 428.89 ($5.60).

LON SYNT opened at GBX 508.50 ($6.64) on Thursday. Synthomer has a 1 year low of GBX 262.60 ($3.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 520.50 ($6.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 475.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 443.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

In other news, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian bought 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 465 ($6.08) per share, for a total transaction of £225,525 ($294,649.86).

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

