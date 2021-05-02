Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Upgraded at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays cut shares of Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.34.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 75.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.50 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,707,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 337.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 45,593 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 163,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.