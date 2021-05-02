Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives $37.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.76. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.