Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 109,348 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 760,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,348 shares during the period. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $49,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter worth $227,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 25,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter worth $276,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 360,914.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,418,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 133,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period.

Shares of SMDV opened at $66.18 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.61.

