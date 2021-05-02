Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 18,248 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,248 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 107,185 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,551,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 68,815 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $148.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.87 and its 200-day moving average is $130.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $149.52.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

