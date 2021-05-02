Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 464,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,420 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $10,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EPD opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

