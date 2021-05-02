Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,966 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 722,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,966 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 172,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 359,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 432.3% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $12.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.