Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COF. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.64.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $149.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 74.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.31. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $150.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.