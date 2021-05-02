Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 92,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 986,533 shares.The stock last traded at $13.03 and had previously closed at $14.07.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CARA shares. TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

The company has a market cap of $648.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. The company had revenue of $112.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $60,376.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,732.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $226,721.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 955,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,466,780.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,287 shares of company stock valued at $714,394 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 376,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 113,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

