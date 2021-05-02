Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of CRDF opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $372.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director John P. Brancaccio acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $32,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,260 shares in the company, valued at $134,247. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rodney S. Markin acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $29,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $74,107.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,325 shares of company stock valued at $128,209 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,799,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.