Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.80.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director Rodney S. Markin acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $29,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $74,107.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 452,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,156.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,325 shares of company stock worth $128,209. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter worth $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

