CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Major Shareholder Sells $637,107.12 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $637,107.12. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $361,465.02.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $353,348.50.

On Monday, April 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $351,109.46.

Shares of CARG opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $28,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,495,000 after purchasing an additional 517,945 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5,430.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,726 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

