Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,370.32

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,370.32 ($17.90) and traded as high as GBX 1,702.40 ($22.24). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,681.40 ($21.97), with a volume of 1,243,705 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,662.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,370.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.73 billion and a PE ratio of -1.79.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Arnold W. Donald sold 44,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,024 ($26.44), for a total transaction of £898,372.64 ($1,173,729.61).

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

