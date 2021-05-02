Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.88

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.88 and traded as high as $24.00. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 1,190,027 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.30.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUK. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $9,835,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,434,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 137,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

