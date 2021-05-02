Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.95-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-10% yr/yr to $18.6-19.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.80 billion.Carrier Global also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.950-2.050 EPS.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.25.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

