carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSXXY opened at $30.78 on Friday. carsales.com has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50.

About carsales.com

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

