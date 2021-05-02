Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.79. The company issued revenue guidance of +10% to $3.326 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Carter’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.820-5.820 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Carter’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Carter’s from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.50.

CRI traded up $5.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,904,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,618. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.77%.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

