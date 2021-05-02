Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. Casella Waste Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $67.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $68.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day moving average of $60.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.16 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $253,061.76. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,895,145.56. Insiders have sold a total of 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304 over the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

