Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $346,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $547,000. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of MO stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

