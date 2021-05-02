Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $117.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.04 and a 200 day moving average of $110.40. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,831 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,653 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

