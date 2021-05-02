Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Invests $287,000 in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000.

In other Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund news, insider Public Securities G. Brookfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $207,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RA opened at $22.12 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

