Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,705,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 63,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 44,800.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

NYSE VEEV opened at $282.45 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.79 and a 12 month high of $325.54. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.30.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $218,635.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,353.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,545 shares of company stock worth $2,836,392. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

