Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.030-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.68 million.Castlight Health also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.03)- $0.01 EPS.

NYSE:CSLT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,152,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,878. The company has a market capitalization of $299.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.88. Castlight Health has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Castlight Health will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castlight Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, CFO William Bondurant sold 19,676 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $37,187.64. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,119 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $29,444.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 314,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,808 shares of company stock valued at $195,177. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

