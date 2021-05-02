Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33 million-$35 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.75 million.Castlight Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.030-0.010 EPS.

NYSE CSLT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.90. 3,152,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,878. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. Castlight Health has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $299.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.88.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. Analysts predict that Castlight Health will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Castlight Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $29,444.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 314,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,129.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 19,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $37,187.64. Insiders have sold a total of 104,808 shares of company stock valued at $195,177 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

