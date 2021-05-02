Ceconomy’s (MTTRY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTTRY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ceconomy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. AlphaValue raised shares of Ceconomy to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Ceconomy stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ceconomy has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.