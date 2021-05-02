Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of CELC stock opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 25.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

