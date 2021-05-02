Celer Network Market Cap Reaches $385.24 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $385.24 million and $59.12 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Celer Network

Celer Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,609,697 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

